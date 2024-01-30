Mr Eazi is the only entertainer honoured at the prestigious Africa Prosperity Champions Awards

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Over the weekend, Mr Eazi was honoured at the Africa Prosperity Champions Awards (APCAs).



Organised by the Africa Prosperity Network (APN), as part of the 2024 edition of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD), the maiden Africa Prosperity Champions Awards took place at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City on Friday, 26 January 2024.



The 2024 APCAs was under the distinguished patronage of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and several other dignitaries from across the African continent.



Second out of seven awards for the night, the Young Entrepreneur Award was received by Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, better known as Mr Eazi.



The Nigerian singer-songwriter, music executive and entrepreneur had his breakthrough in Ghana with songs like Skin Tight, Bankulise, Sample You, etc. He is the pioneer of Banku Music, a fusion of sound he describes as a mixture of Ghanaian highlife and Nigerian chord progressions and patterns.



Mr Eazi, 32, is the founder of the popular talent-incubation platform emPawa Africa, which annually offers mentorship to 100 African artistes, with a US$3,000 grant.



Eazi owns shares in South African basketball club, Cape Town Tigers, and in 2023, he unveiled his multi-million-dollar real estate project in Rwanda, East Africa.



With 16 tracks, October 2023's The Evil Genius is Mr Eazi's latest album.



On X, he celebrating the third collaboration with Angelique Kidjo.



He said: "I’ve gone full circle, from watching “Wombo Lombo” on Goge Africa in Sango to co-writing and featuring on Mama’s album, ending up on the same song with her and Salif Keita, to now having the living legend on my album and shooting the video in Paris! WTF!! Broooo!!!"



For the Africa Prosperity Champions Awards 2024, the first award category, the Social Infrastructure Award, went to Julius Mwale, Principal of Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) in Kenya.



After Mr Eazi’s recognition as the Young Entrepreneur of the year, the Nation Builder Award, the day's third, was given to the President of Côte d'Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, and presented by John Agyekum Kufuor, former President of the Republic of Ghana.



Professor Benedict Okechukwu Oramah picked up the Financial Leadership Award, next, which was presented by Wamkele Mene, Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.



The Global Africa Leadership Award, went to Mohammed Irfaan Ali, the 9th President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.



The sixth award, the Global Africa Champion Award, was given to Baroness Patricia Scotland of Asthal, the 6th Commonwealth Secretary-General, who also is the second Secretary-General from the Caribbean and the first woman to hold the post.



The final and seventh, the Industrialist of the Year Award, went to Mohamed M. Abou El Enein and was presented to him by Mr Ibrahim Mahama, founder, Engineers, and Planners, and CEO of Dzata Cement Ltd.



All the award recipients registered their pleasure to Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Africa Prosperity Network, organisers of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) and Africa Prosperity Champions Awards (APCA), for the honour done to them.



They also pledged to continue in their various endeavours, spearheading the transformation agenda of the African continent, and in their unique sectors of activity, working to achieve the prosperity of Africans.



The Prosperity Dialogue Summit held in Accra, Ghana, on Friday, January 26, 2024, at the Peduase Lodge in the Eastern Region, with discussions focused on intra-African trade and the promotion of AfCFTA.