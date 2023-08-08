Mr Eazi, RMD break fashion boundaries

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

In a surprising twist that caught the attention of netizens around the world, the Nigerian music sensation, Mr Eazi, and the veteran Nollywood actor RMD donned Scottish traditional attire, leaving fans and followers amazed and intrigued.



The two iconic figures decided to embrace the vibrant Scottish culture, showcasing their fashion prowess in a way that transcends geographical boundaries and cultural norms.



In an Instagram caption that accompanied the post, Mr Eazi said, "Abeg We are not part of any secret society & sadly Kanayo O Kanayo was not present! Lmao."



The duo's unique fashion choice surfaced on social media, with a series of captivating photos capturing their dapper looks.



Mr Eazi and RMD looked regal in their tartan kilts, adorned with matching accessories such as sporran, sgian-dubh, and brogues.



The ensembles were completed with traditional Scottish jackets and crisp white shirts, exuding an air of sophistication and charm.



The images quickly went viral, setting social media ablaze with enthusiastic reactions from fans, celebrities, and fashion enthusiasts alike.



The unexpected fusion of Nigerian and Scottish cultures in their outfits sparked a vibrant discussion online, with many praising their bold fashion statement and commending them for celebrating cultural diversity.



