You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 09 07Article 1839578

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Disclaimer

Source: zionfelix.com

Mr Drew reveals why he prefers sakora

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian music sensation and dancer, Andrew Nii Commey Otoo, known by the stage Mr Drew Ghanaian music sensation and dancer, Andrew Nii Commey Otoo, known by the stage Mr Drew

Ghanaian music sensation and dancer, Andrew Nii Commey Otoo, known by the stage Mr Drew, has disclosed why he chose to go bald.

In an interview with media personalities Cookie Tee and Naa Ashokor, on TV3’s Newday show on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

The ‘Case’ hitmaker detailed that he intentionally shaves all the hair on his head because his hairline is receding, adding that he does not also like his ‘V shape’.

”So my hairline is receding and I don’t like the V shape, so I just shaved everything. If you are not nice you cannot rock a bald head,” he stated.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment