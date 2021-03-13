Entertainment of Saturday, 13 March 2021

Mourners cry uncontrollably at Home Sweet Home’s Kojo Dadson’s funeral

Family, friends, and sympathizers who gathered at the funeral of the late Kojo Dadson could not hold back their tears as they cried their eyes out.



The tears flowed as the mourners, clad in black and white filed past the casket laid in Transition Funeral Home in Accra while a singer sang solemnly.



The Home Sweet Home fame died on February 6, 2021, at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital after he battled stroke for almost eight years.



He died at age of 68.



Meanwhile, another burial service would be held for the late Kojo Dadson at St Peters Methodist Church at Busua in Ahanta in honour of him.



He will then be interred after that ceremony, adomfmonline reports.



