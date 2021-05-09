Mother’s Day: Dr Louisa’s message to women believing God for a child

Entertainment of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Children they say, are gifts from God but to some women, not being able to have children can be a tough challenge especially when all attempts to conceive fails.



Mother’s Day brings joy to most women as they get to be celebrated by their children for their love, care and support. However, not all women look up to the day especially those who have still not been able to bear a child.



It can be a difficult situation when family and friends fail to encourage women who find themselves in such a situation.



Dr Louisa Satekla, wife of Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has sent words of hope to women who are still looking up to God for children of their own.



Speaking in an exclusive session with GhanaWeb, she urged them to keep up the faith and be hopeful in this season.



“To our potential mothers and expectant mothers, to women who are believing God to bless them with the fruit of the womb, I am believing God that it is going to happen. No matter how long it’s going to take, you are going to hear the cry of a baby…all your times of shedding tears will be over,” she said.



“Every woman is a superwoman, every woman is a champion; these words are from Stonebwoy’s song, 'Everlasting' and that is exactly what you are. To every mother, I wish you a happy and special Mother’s Day, you are amazing.”



She added: "You are doing an amazing job, you are so strong, you have done an amazing thing by bringing life into this world. Don’t bother too much on the little things like the weight that you have gained or how your body is looking. It is very normal, you are going to snap out and even if you don’t, just love your new body and care for your baby and yourself. Your mental health is very important, don’t let anything come above that.”