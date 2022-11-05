Most popular female gospel musicians are wicked, hypocrites - Minister Ike

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Source: hotfmghana.com

Celebrated Canada-based Ghanaian gospel artiste, Minister Ike has described most top female gospel artistes as hypocrites and wicked.



Minister Ike who is known for the hit song 'Onyame Gya', is currently out with a smashing hit song dubbed 'Only God'.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on Hot 93.9FM, Minister Ike who was answering a question in line with some of the challenges he encountered while producing the 'Only God said: "When I was recording the song, I had wanted to feature a female gospel musician...So my management called a couple of the top female musicians...I wouldn't want to mention their names...Initially, they agreed to do it but later they told me their managers don't want them to do any features for now...In fact, what they said wasn't motivating.



"Another female artist also said she will charge me GH¢3,000.00 before she can do the song with me ...Seriously, the female artistes are hypocrites...when they come into the public domain they pretend as if they're kind but most of them are very hypocrites...They're wicked".



The 'Only God' crooner cited celebrated gospel musicians DSP Kofi Sarpong and Great Ampong as gospel artistes who are very kind



"Kofi Sarpong is a good person..Irrespective of his busy schedule, when you call him for a feature, the way he would even talk to you is very refreshing....I have a song with him...I didn't suffer in getting him at all...he is very humble...Great Ampong is also like that ...very kind", he added.



After bagging several international awards with his “Me Nyame” and “Onyame Gya” hit songs, Minister Ike has so far won three awards with the newest single track ‘Only God’ this year.