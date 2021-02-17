Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Most female musicians in Ghana are evil – Jael Wiafe

Gospel Musician Jael Wiafe

Veteran Gospel Musician Jael Wiafe has revealed that a lot of female musicians in Ghana are not from God and that they are evil.



Speaking to Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus 101.9Fm on the challenges she had encountered as a gospel artiste in the industry, Jael Wiafe lamented on how she virtually had to give up on her musical career because of the numerous problems she encountered.



According to her, most of today’s Gospel musicians are in a rush to gain popularity and as such resort to 'juju'.



Jael Wiafe emphatically stated that singers in the industry today are not doing well because they have engaged themselves in evil ways.



She further advised gospel musicians to do their best to stop all evil acts before using their songs to preach to others.