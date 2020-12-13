LifeStyle of Sunday, 13 December 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Most couples mistake communication for arguing – Sex coach observes

Sex Coach Dzifa Sweetness

Ghanaian sex coach Dzifa Sweetness has observed that a lot of couples mistake communication in relationships for arguing.



Interviewed on eTV Ghana’s Friday night adult programme ‘In Bed with Adwen’, she mentioned that, “In a relationship, you need to communicate but a lot of people don’t communicate, they rather argue. When we talk about communication, some people think it has to do with getting up to argue about a topic but it’s not”.



She explained while talking to Adwen on the show that communication is simply finding a nice and calm way of talking to one’s partner about issues in a relationship without getting mad and arguing it out. According to her, communication is needed in every part of a relationship, even during sexual intercourse.



“Without communication, there wouldn’t be proper love-making in bed because your partner is not God so if you don’t communicate what is on your mind and how you want him to touch you, then he will not know what you want and at the end of the day, you’ll realize that there are always conflicts in the marriage or relationship”, she said.



Dzifa Sweetness continued that relationships that lack communication, in most cases do not last because there is always a pending issue that they have refused to talk about, hence advised that couples should make communication a priority in relationships.



She also tipped that is important to know when to communicate hence couples take into consideration their partner’s mood before engaging in deep conversations.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.