Entertainment of Saturday, 29 August 2020

Source: My News GH

Most Ghanaians have psychological problems that need to be addressed - Efia Odo

Actress Efia Odo

Actress Efia Odo has noted that a number of Ghanaians have psychological problems which need to be addressed.



The television personality said it has become imperative that she puts up a facility that can help to deal with people with such problems because she gets sad seeing people with such problems.



She was speaking to Accra-based 3FM when she made this known.



Efia Odo said “Eventually, I would love to open my own psychiatric facility helping people who are mentally disabled and I just love to help those who can’t help themselves. I just have empathy”.



Speaking on her relationship, she indicated that although she is going out, she has decided not to engage in anything s*xual because there is the need to train oneself to refrain from immoral acts.



“I go out but I do not have sex. I can be with a guy and lay on bed with him naked and not have sex with him.”



On her friendship with Shatta Wale, she noted that Shatta Wale has been of a great influence to her life and has opened her up to endless possibilities hence qualifying him as her best friend.

