Most Ga artistes are not very good at marketing their songs - Kwasi Ernest

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Artiste manager and CEO of Media Excel, Kwasi Ernest has said that the poor marketing skills of some Ga artistes has hampered the success of their songs in the country.



According to him, most of the Ga artistes do not have the requisite marketing skills to project their songs in order to reach higher heights.



He made the remark when he was quizzed on why most Ga artiste don’t excel in the music industry as compared to other tribes in the country.



He lamented the lack of support for Ga artistes in terms of funding and the publicity of their songs by the public as it has contributed to the non-performance of their music.



Speaking as a panelist on OnuaShowtime with Nana Ama Mcbrown, on Sunday, September 10, 2023, Kwesi Ernest blamed the non-performance of the Ga songs on abysmal marketing skills by artistes and lack of financial support.



“Most of the Ga artistes we manage ourselves. For example, Gasmilla does his own thing, and Luther is on his own too. We don’t get people to work with.



"Our marketing skills are not good enough. If we are to embark on a tour to Sunyani or Kumasi, it requires funds to cater for accommodation and other things but it appears that we [Ga artiste] do these things by ourselves," he said.



BS/BB



