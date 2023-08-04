Morgan Heritage's 'U Got To (See The World)' surpasses one million views on YouTube in 15 hours

Entertainment of Friday, 4 August 2023

Source: Peter Ansah, Contributor

Morgan Heritage’s U Got To (See The World) garners a million views on YouTube in 15 Hours. The newly released song romps to No.1 on US Worldwide iTunes singles Chart.



3X Grammy award-winning reggae trio, Morgan Heritage's newly released video for U Got To (See The World) off 'The Homeland' album gets a million hits on Youtube barely 24 hours after its official release.



This milestone continues a successful streak for Morgan Heritage and its 13th studio LP ‘the Homeland’, as all music videos released so far including Just A Number, the Stonebwoy-assisted ‘Who Deh Like U’ and the infectious ‘Ready’ featuring Shatta Wale, Jose Chameleone and RJ the DJ, three of African dancehall’s prime voices have all surpassed a million views.



With U Got To (See The World), featuring Grammy-nominated Ugandan singer, Eddy Kenzo and South Africa’s prodigy S’Villa, Morgan Heritage unlocks a record high, as this new video reached the million-view mark in less than 15 hours with the song currently sitting on top of the US Worldwide iTunes Singles Chart.



This underscores the continued success chalked by Morgan Heritage and its African and Caribbean collaborators after embarking on the sonically adventurous LP ‘The Homeland’.



The travel-seeking video for U Got To (See The World) is a walk-through of the globally iconic reggae group's special moments as the Morgan Heritage brothers travel the continent and the world, exploring sounds and cultures to create the star-studded 21-track album ‘The Homeland’ which has fast become a keepsake immortalizing the ties between the African and Caribbean worlds.



More about Morgan Heritage



Morgan Heritage is a globally resounding reggae music family currently comprising the Trinity - Peetah Morgan, Gramps Morgan, and Mr. Mojo Morgan; all children of the late Reggae legend and Father of A Nation Hon. Ras Denroy Morgan Sr.



With 13 studio albums and 3 Grammys over a career spanning over two decades, Morgan Heritage has become synonymous with reggae music’s worldwide appeal. The group’s latest LP, 'The Homeland', is a star-studded ode to the group's proud Jamaican and African roots.