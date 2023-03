Morgan Heritage bridge Africa & Jamaica on star-studded LP The Homeland, out on April 21

Music of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: Peter Ansah, Contributor

Three-time Grammy award-winning reggae group Morgan Heritage - composed of the trinity: Peetah Morgan, Gramps Morgan, and Mr. Mojo Morgan, who are all the children of late reggae great and Father of A Nation, the Hon. Ras Denroy Morgan - have announced their new studio album, The Homeland, out on April 21.



The star-studded 21-track collection - the group’s first since Denroy Morgan’s passing last year - marks a new era for Morgan Heritage, as they expand their global reach from the Caribbean to the African Continent and beyond with guest contributions from Popcaan, Youssou N’Dour, Shaggy, Beenie Man, Shatta Wale, Mádé Kuti, and more.



This album is a project of rebirth for the Morgan brothers, built upon a lineage that has lasted decades and one that will continue to forge forward. Musically, they take the listener on a journey that not only reminds them of days past but the future ahead.



The Homeland kicks off a busy year for Morgan Heritage, who will also appear at New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and tour the globe later this year.



To accompany the album announcement, Morgan Heritage has shared lead single “Who Deh Like U” feat Bounty Killer, Cham & Stonebwoy, which debuted at #1 on the US iTunes Afro-Beat chart.



“It’s hard to find anyone to compare to you. Even from a million miles away your value will never diminish because you are so unique…” says Mojo Morgan about the meaning of the track. “It will be hard to find another like you anywhere in the world.”



This announcement comes after a successful release of their first single and video 'Just A Number'. The track serves as an awareness anthem, sparking conversation around the topic of cancel culture and the ephemeral nature of fame. The accompanying music video was directed by Samo (Koffee, Chronixx, Protoje), and filmed at Independence Park (National Stadium) in Kingston, Jamaica.



At the end of the month, Morgan Heritage will be at the GRAMMY Museum (at L.A. Live) as guests for The Drop Series on March 28. This is set to kickstart the culturally-iconic band's global promotional tour, with planned stops in Los Angeles, New York, England, Germany, France, Uganda, and Ghana.