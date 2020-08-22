Entertainment of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Monique Mawulawe Agbedekpui crowned Miss Ghana 2020

Monique Mawulawe Agbedekpui is Miss Ghana 2020

Monique Mawulawe Agbedekpui, was on Friday, 21 crowned Miss Ghana 2020.



She will represent Ghana at the Miss World 2020 which will take place in 2021.



First and Second Runners Up were Annalisa Anangfio and Issabella Agbo.



The event which took place at the National Theatre in Accra and streamed on lalafio.com saw sixteen ladies battle for the coveted crown.



