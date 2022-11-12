Mona4Reall tops social media trends over alleged $8 million fraud

Entertainment of Saturday, 12 November 2022

Social media users are busily clicking and tapping their keyboards to react to the alleged arrest of Ghanaian socialite cum musician, Mona4Reall in the United Kingdom (UK).



According to reports, the musician was involved in an eight-million-dollar fraud while living in the United States of America before moving to Ghana.



She topped Twitter trends on November 12, 2022, after her alleged arrest was made.



While numerous Ghanaians have taken to the micro-blogging site to share their viewpoints, one can't get their eyes off the many reactions by users.



In some social media reactions, one celebrity blogger disclosed saying, “Hajia 4real alleged boyfriend picture drops, according to reports Hajia photos were allegedly used to scam victims which lead to her arrest in the UK. A report also claims she was engaged in an $8 million fraud.”



This was followed by a verified user by the name Two Terty making a comparison between Ghana and Nigeria saying, “Nigeria has Buhari, we battled them with Nana Addo. Nigerians got Yakubu Ayigbeni and we battled him with Asamoah Gyan.



“Nigeria Got the Mayor of Ekiti and we gave them twilight. Now they got Hushpuppi and we gave them Hajia 4Real. GHANA >>>> Nigeria.”



In a third reaction, the user said, “Hajia 4real is the real deal. Certified Hushmummy. Making our nation great and strong.”





Read more social media reactions below:





Only these two can save Hajia 4Real pic.twitter.com/ucyosjxdkb — ????King Mac (@KingMVJS) November 11, 2022

So Hajia4Real has been a middlewoman all this while? So like if koti no barb am a, anka she go come lie we sey she got her wealth through entrepreneurship and music. — LAW ???? (@_lawslaw) November 11, 2022

Hajia 4Real reportedly arrested In UK over alleged $8M scam? Fuck ???? — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) November 11, 2022

By this time, Hajia 4real and Hushpuppi dey do collabo for prison ???????? pic.twitter.com/GHefWDoBhM — MINGLE???? (@mingle_tweets) November 12, 2022

Hajia 4real en news has outshined Sarkodie's album. I know the true Queen. — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) November 11, 2022

They’ve arrested Hajia4Real in UK over some $8M fraud, eeii Hushpuppiwaaa???????????? — Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda__) November 11, 2022

Shatta wale hearing Hajia 4real has been arrested pic.twitter.com/ahYFqz6xv9 — General Izzi⏺ (@General_Izzi) November 12, 2022

all these girl CEO be frauds lowkey ,i’m not even surprised about Hajia 4real being arrested for that — KB (@Benedytte) November 11, 2022

Hajia 4real is the real deal

Certified Hushmummy ????????????. Making our nation great and strong ???? pic.twitter.com/iOEQvsFKcH — Tom Keen???????????? (@shimingles) November 11, 2022

