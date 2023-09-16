Mohbad is my brother, I didn't kill him - Sam Larry denies assaulting singer

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 September 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Lagos socialite, Samson Erinfolabi Balogun, popularly known as Sam Larry has denied being responsible for the death of singer, Mohbad.



On Tuesday, September 12, Mohbad was reported to have died in a controversial manner.



However, Sam Larry, who is a close friend of Naira Marley, the former label boss of Mohbad has been accused of having a hand in the singer's death after several videos of his alleged assault and harassment surfaced on social media.



According to reports, Mohbad left the record label due to an internal dispute and allegations of assaults.



After the controversy surrounding the singer's death continues to hit up with many calling for the arrest of Sam Larry, the socialite has denied been involved in Mohbad's death.



He described Mohbad as a brother and denied assaulting Mohbad. He added that the viral videos are old.



See the videobelow:



