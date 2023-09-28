'MohBad once attempted suicide' - Naira Marley opens up

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Controversial rapper, Naira Marley has stated that late musician, Mohbad, had once tried to kill himself due to family issues.



Mohbad reportedly died on September 12, 2023, a news that broke the hearts of many Nigerians and his fans all over the world.



He allegedly died of an ear infection in Lagos, at the age of 27.



The police have conducted a post-mortem examination on his body and Nigerians now await the result, to find out the true cause of his death.



According to his fans, the circumstances surrounding his death are quite blurred and they do not believe that he passed away due to an infection in the ear.



Naira Marley and his Marlian crew are being accused of being involved in his mysterious death.



However in an interview with Reno Omokri on Wednesday, September 27, Naira Marley disclosed that he had a recorded conversation with Mohbad, where he begged the late singer not to kill himself.



He further explained that on that fateful day, Mohbad’s ‘girl’ had called him [Naira Marley] informing him that her partner had locked himself in a room and planned to commit suicide.



Naira Marley said: “There’s some other time when I was in America and his girl called me and said he locked himself in a toilet and wanted to kill himself and I called him and kind of recorded the conversation asking him ‘why do you want to kill yourself?



“If your family is stressing you out, just tell them to go.’ ‘You’re a king, chill and do whatever you wanna do. Don’t kill yourself.



“If you kill yourself now what do you want people to say? You just made a video not long ago saying if you die they should hold Naira Marley?



“He locked himself in a room and this was after he made the video that I wanted to kill him. So I was so concerned.”