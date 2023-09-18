MohBad needs an African tribute song - Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Monday, 18 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Dancehall star, Shatta Wale has called for a tribute to the late Nigerian Afrobeat singer MohBad.



Nigerian star Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known professionally as MohBad died on September 12, 2023, under mysterious circumstances and was quickly buried the next day.



Prior to his death, reports had stated that he was being harassed by members of his former record label, leading to speculations that he was murdered. This has led to an outcry on social media calling for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his passing.



Industry players from Ghana have also offered their condolences, with new music sensation, Lasmid mourning his loss and even revealing that the duo had a song together which may not be released following the unfortunate event.



Shatta Wale has also spoken up. Taking to his X handle on September 18, Shatta Wale offered his condolences. Acknowledging that Nigeria had lost a star, and called for a tribute song to be made in honor of the late MohBad.



“Naija, sorry for your loss. I think Mohbad needs an African Tribute song. Rest in Power, Megastar,” he posted.



ID/BB



