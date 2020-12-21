Music of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Moelogo features M.anifest and Incisive on new EP ’Myself’

Official artwork of the song

Following up on his previous EP release in June this year, Moelogo has again outdone himself with a release of another EP to close the year.



The new EP called ‘Myself’ is a perfect blend of Afrobeat, R&B and Hiplife sounds.



The 6-track EP features two amazing Ghanaian lyricists, M.anifest and Incisive with productions from prolific producers: Bayoz Muzik, Raheem Bale, Mike Brainchild, and P.Priime.



The British-Nigerian singer-songwriter is regarded as one of the most unique and talented artists in the buzzing Afrobeat and the UK music scene.



‘Myself’ EP is the perfect soundtrack to your everyday life.



Stream the song here

