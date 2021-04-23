Moans and Cuddles: Dating an older person; the pros and cons

LifeStyle of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Age they say doesn’t matter when it comes to matters of the heart.



Although society has made us believe that there’s an age limit when it comes to dating, some individuals have shut down the

"socially acceptable" minimum age by being with persons twice or thrice their age.



But what influences such decisions? Is it for love or pleasure?



Must there always a motive behind individuals going in for an older partner?



Join Paulina Dedaa Opoku and her guests on this episode of Moans and Cuddles.



Watch the full episode of Moans and Cuddles below:<\b>



