Entertainment of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Moans & Cuddles Ep 10: How far should couples go with their sexual fantasies?

play videoMiss Too Known and presenter Akosua Konadu Owusu

What are your sexual fantasies? What are some of the craziest things you've always desired to do when it comes to sex? Are there inhibitions or will you go to all lengths to achieve it?



To what extent will you go to fulfill your sexual fantasies???



There are many more questions that come to mind in our bid to explore options to spice up our relationships, but to what end?



Despite how natural such fantasies are, this can’t stop them from inspiring real guilt.



“Too often, we feel like we are betraying our partner when we fantasize about someone else."



On this edition of Moans and Cuddles, we took a critical look at Sexual fantasies and how far couples could go to achieve them or not.





