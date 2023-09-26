Mixed reactions as Yul Edochie and second wife launch real estate business

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, have launched their new company just a few days after his first wife, May launched hers.



The controversial couple took to Yul's Instagram page to announce the launch of Isi Mmili Company, a real estate business that focuses on contracts, supplies, and the purchase and sale of homes, lands, and other services.



Yul, who relocated to Abuja following his separation from his first wife May, has already set up an office for his new business and has expressed his gratitude to God.



Yul urged individuals to patronize their services as they are dedicated to giving their clients the best of services.



His revelation has generated mixed reactions on social media.



Pretty Of Tfera: “Stop competing with May, ur ex-wife her glory pass, her shoe shine, her face show. You won’t know the value of what you have until you lose it



Yemi Sikunlipe: “Queen May’s achievements are giving this one’s sleepless nights. Any relationship that starts on a faulty foundation will never stand. You think you’re peppering Queen May, yinmu you’re just doing yourselves. Make you dey play. Go and sign the divorce parts and stop sending people to beg Queen May. She has dumped you and moved on



Vinda Chimax: “You done leave politics? Na land you and Judy wan dey sell now abi



Jyne: “They are buying and selling but themselves got no land no house they live in someone else’s lands, someone else houses



Karemona: “Yul and Judy, you people live in a rented Hotel and you are coming to tell me you buy and sell houses and dealers in real estate. You people dey play. Two mumu, homeless couple”.



