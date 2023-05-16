Missing out on this year’s VGMA isn’t a big deal for me – Kofi Mole

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Edward Agyemang Amoah, popularly known as 'Kofi Mole' has disclosed possible reasons why he didn’t get nominations in the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).



He stated that he was dealing with a lot of issues last year that affected his output.



“Last year I was dealing with a lot of stuff that is personal and the family so last year I couldn’t drop more music like the previous years.Last year wasn’t a year that I dropped more songs and to get VGMA nomination you have to put out a lot of music before you make an entry.



Speaking on Property FM in Cape Coast with Amansan Krakye, the Hip Hop artiste said missing out on this year’s VGMA isn’t a big deal adding that he has won an award from the scheme before.



“I have been at the VGMAs before, I have won an award and I have had that experience so it’s not a big deal for me but the sole point is to do music for my fans to be motivated to be able to vibe with me.



“So missing out on the VGMA nominations for this year isn’t a big deal for me at all,” Kofi Mole asserted.



He, however, promised to feed fans with back-to-back tunes this year.



“This is the year that Kofi Mole wants to drop more music which I have said on most platforms and it will keep on coming so it’s not a big deal for me,” he opined.