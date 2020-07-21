Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: Samuel Kumah, Contributor

Miss Nafac 2019 embarks on coronavirus national campaign tour

Winner of Miss Nafac 2019, Adjoa Ahenewaa Nti

Winner of Miss Nafac 2019, Adjoa Ahenewaa Nti has embarked on a Covid-19 and Maternal Mortality, National campaign tour covering all sixteen regions of Ghana.



She has so far done Eastern, Central, Western, and Western North regions out of the sixteen.



Her mission and task for this campaign are educating Ghanaians especially market women and men about the essence of observing all the precautionary Covid-19 protocol put in place by the government in order not for one to be infected by the virus and also ensuring people are well abreast with what to do in this new normal times.



As part of contributing her quota to fight the pandemic, she has distributed PPE’s, Sanitizers, Nose masks and Veronica Buckets to the regions visited so far.



Miss Adjoa Ahenewaa Nti who also serves as an ambassador for Ghana’s tourism, arts and culture believe the ultimate measure of a man is not where he is standing in moments of comforts and convenience but where he stands in times of challenges hence the need for all to acknowledge that knowing is not enough unless we apply ourselves and willingness to consciously stop the spread of the virus.



She has reiterated Covid-19 is real and entreated all Ghanaians to practice the safety protocols put in place to prevent the further spread of the Covid-19.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.