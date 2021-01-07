Entertainment of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Miss Ghana USA 2015 winner Ivy Preko launches Inspiring Widows Foundation at Agogo

A widow receiving items from the foundation

In fulfilment of a promise to focus and care for widows, the winner of Miss Ghana USA 2015, Ms Ivy Akosua Preko has launched the INSPIRING WIDOWS FOUNDATION.



The foundation which was birthed through the founder, Ivy Akosua Preko, about 5 years ago was launched at Forecourt of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Asante Akyem Agogo branch with over one hundred [100] widows in attendance.



Donating items to the widows present, Ms Ivy Akosua Preko said many years ago, she observed that widows need people to lean on, hence, her campaign to support them.



According to her, her late grandmother’s generosity inspired her to start the Inspiring Widows Foundation.



“The motivation behind Inspiring Widows stemmed from my grandmother’s passing in 2013. Growing up I never witnessed my grandma Felicia married. My grandfather had passed earlier on in his life. Felicia was a no-nonsense woman but everyone pulled towards her. She was very active in the Presbyterian Church. Everyone in Agogo knows her.



“When Felicia passed, I wanted to honour her. Keep her alive. Felicia would want other women to do what they thought they couldn’t do. Inspiring a widow today is what grandma Felicia would want me to do because she inspired others.” Ivy disclosed



The goal of the Inspiring Widows Foundation is to honour widows who are truly widows and lift them up through relentless contributions and donations.



She also noted that apart from the yearly donations to widows, the Inspiring Widows Foundation will bring widowed women from the local community together to give them inspiration, entrepreneur advice, and counselling.



Addressing the widows, the Chairperson for the ceremony, Nana Afrakoma Serwaa Kusi Obuadum, Paramount Queen-mother of Agogo thanked the Inspiring Widows Foundation Team for their benevolent support to widows in the town.



“When I was installed Queen-mother of Agogo, I pledged to help the less privileged in society and widows. I’m so glad that today my daughter Ivy has started the Inspiring Widows project to help widows in Agogo.” Queen-mother of Agogo



Speaking at the launch, Rev, Dr. Charlotte Oduro of the Royal Victory Family Church urged widows to focus on doing something like small trade to take care of themselves and their children.



“Go and look for work or find something to do with your hands to take care of yourself and the children left in your care instead of putting your hopes in other men to take care of you.” Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro advised widows



Gospel artiste, SP Kofi Sarpong treated widows to good music.



Other invited guests present at the launch include Rev. Charles Baah-Ankrah [Presbyterian Church of Ghana-Agogo District Minister], Samuel Bravo [Film maker], Bernard Adusei Poku [Actor] and Eddy Acquah [Media Personality].





The Ms. Ghana USA 2015 winner kicked start her female entrepreneurship campaign in 2016 with donations to widows at Gomoa Akramang in the Gomoa East District in the Central Region and in the Asante Akyem Agogo.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.