Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: GH Page

Minister Owusu Ansah accuses Prophetess Esther Okai of stealing her song 'Onyame Tiase'

- Advertisement -Kumasi-based gospel musician, Minister Owusu Ansah has accused Gospel musician, Prophetess Esther Okai of stealing her hit song ‘Onyame Tiase’ from him.
According to the gospel musician in a new video he has released on social media, he sold the song to Morrison’s manager for a fee.

In fact, he claims he went as far as even featuring on the song but after the song was done, Morrison has refused to pay him which automatically means they have stolen the song.

He claims Morrison keeps giving excuses meanwhile the music video of the song has been shot so he has every right to accuse them of stealing his song.

Watch Minister Owusu Ansah as he makes his allegations below.

