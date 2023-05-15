Mike Kesse advises gospel musicians not to depend solely on their churches for support

Entertainment of Monday, 15 May 2023

Ghanaian gospel musician, Mike Kesse, has given his take on the issue of churches not showing support to musicians who switch from secular to gospel music.



During an interview with Abrantepa on E-Forum, Kesse addressed the topic and shared his thoughts.



He began by stating that his church has been supportive of him since he joined them. He then went on to emphasize the importance of focusing on God as the ultimate goal.



He said, “The key point is when you are doing something for God, the church is also run by humans, if you depend on them so much they will fail you. Know that the first ultimate goal is ‘God’ and after that, you will come to think about them."



Kesse also advised musicians not to depend solely on their churches for support and to focus on their own goals.



“Don't depend on your church saying they have to support you and they don't have to support me.



“If they support you, fine, if they don't, find yourself out and do whatever you want, but for me, I will say my church has been really supportive if you ask me," he added.



He went on to explain that every individual's experience is different and that it's important to focus on one's own path.



Kesse said, “Everybody's journey is different. Everybody's journey is unique. It's up to you to find out what you need to do and how you need to do it. So, for me, I will say my journey has been fine, and my church has been supportive."



