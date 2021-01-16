Music of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: Elorm Beenie, Contributor

Mike Akox drops ‘Patience’ EP featuring Stonebwoy

play videoMusician Mike Akox and Stonebwoy

After several weeks and months of putting the ends together, Mike Akox, finally drops the much anticipated EP called “Patience”.



Mike, a perfectionist of the creatives, really made time to work on this project and was sure all the necessary ingredients were spiced in their rightful places.



Getting Stonebwoy for a feature in these times is like searching for needle in the sea but Mike Akox made that possible and has already shot a music video with him on a song “SuperMario” he featured Stonebwoy on.



The 6-tracked EP came up live today, Friday, January 15, 2021. It’s out on All Digital Stores.



“Super Mario”, a power packed Afrobeats cuts which features Stonebwoy came with very clean visuals released today as well.



Watch it here on YouTube:



