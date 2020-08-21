Entertainment of Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Mijay to perform at Miss Ghana grand finale today

Afrodancehal musician Mijay Onemangang

Afrodancehal musician Mijay Onemangang has been confirmed by organisers of the Miss Ghana Beauty Pageant, Excursive Events, as one of the guest performers on the night.



Mijay, on August 21, is expected to thrill fans to some scintillating performances of her hit records. This includes the first time she would be performing her brand new single ‘Sweet Vybes’.



She will share the same stage with multiple award wining rapper Okyeame Kwame.



The Miss Ghana Grand Finale would see sixteen beautiful and intelligent ladies compete for the ultimate crown.



Being the first beauty pageant in the world to go virtual, the show would be streamed live on lalafio.com from the National Theatre.



Other acts that will perform on the night include Ara Bella, iKofi amongst others.

