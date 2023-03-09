Michelle Attoh honours her mother, Rama Brew

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Michelle Attoh, a Ghanaian actress and television host, took to social media to honour her mother, Rama Brew, on Women’s Day.



In a post shared on Instagram on March 8, 2023, Michelle expressed her gratitude for her mother's unwavering support and unconditional love, describing her as a solid pillar in her life.



In her post, Michelle acknowledged the sacrifices her mother made to conceive and raise her and thanked her for always being there when she needed her the most.



She also wished her mother a happy Women's Day, acknowledging the role of women in society and the importance of celebrating their contributions.



“To the woman that conceived me, nurtured me, and who continues to support me and love me unconditionally, I celebrate YOU @ramabrew55 thank you for being such a solid pillar in my life that has held me firm and been there when and where I needed you the most. I love you… happy Women’s Day my LOVE,” she wrote.



Rama Brew, a veteran Ghanaian actress and producer, has been in the entertainment industry for several decades.



She is known for her roles in popular Ghanaian TV series like "Home Sweet Home" and "Hotel St. James," and has also produced several movies and TV shows.



Rama Brew has been a role model to many young Ghanaian women, including her daughter Michelle, who has followed in her footsteps by pursuing a career in the entertainment industry.



Michelle on the other hand has hosted several TV shows, including "Ghana's Most Beautiful" and "Stars of the Future," and has also acted in movies like "Adams Apples" and "Single Six."





