Entertainment of Saturday, 29 August 2020

Source: braperucci.africa

Michaela Coel, the British Ghanaian actress who rejected Netflix’s $1milion offer

Michaela Ewuraba Boakye-Collins known by her showbiz name Michaela Coel outrightly rejected a $1m

Whiles so many creatives are falling over themselves to get movie streaming service, Netflix’s attention and patronage, this British Ghanaian actor, screenwriter, director and producer can’t be really bothered; And it’s for a good reason.



Michaela Ewuraba Boakye-Collins known by her showbiz name Michaela Coel outrightly rejected a $1 million deal for her latest show I May Destroy You which is now a BBC hit series.



In an interview with Vulture, Coel said she rejected the lucrative offer due to unfavourable terms that were attached to the offer including release of full ownership to Netflix.



According to the Star Wars actress, she was speaking to a development executive from Netflix when she asked if she couldhold unto at least 0.5% of the copyright to her show. A request which was declined hence her decision to opt for BBC instead.



“There was just silence on the phone. And she said, ‘It’s not how we do things here. Nobody does that, it’s not a big deal,’” Coel revealed.



“I said, ‘If it’s not a big deal, then I’d really like to have 5 % of my rights,’” Coel added, stating that she even went down to 2%, and then 1% and even as a final compromise to 0.5%.



Coel already has a series with Netflix, Chewing Gum which ran for 2 seasons but her latest has received critical acclamation and pushed her into mainstream media since its launch in June 2020.



Born to Ghanaian parents, Michaela and her sister grew up in the suburbs of London with her mother; her parents had separated before her birth.



She’s visited Ghana a couple of times and has worked with a number of Ghanaian creatives.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

The 32-year-old has a degree in English Literature and Theology from the University of Birmingham, a masterclass at RAD and later transferred to Guildhall School of Music and Drama, where she was the first black woman enrolled in five years.Aside acting, she is also a singer, songwriter, poet and open-mic artiste who also won the Theatre Royal Stratford East Poetry Slam and BAFTA Award for Best Female Comedy Performance among others. A versatile artist, she also sewed her own outfit for the premiere of Black Panther using wax fabrics known as Ankara.Michaela Coel is the embodiment of the 21st century who gets what she wants and doesn’t cower out of fear. And, our wonder woman of the week will get more $1 million offers soon.