Michael Blackson’s house in Ghana costs more than half a million dollars – D-Black

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

•According to D-Black, Michael Blackson had to pay over 500,000 USD for his new home in Ghana





• He said the Hollywood actor has finally fulfilled his dream of purchasing a house in Ghana





•D-black also disclosed how he became friends with Michael Blackson





Ghanaian musician cum businessman, D-Black has disclosed that Michael Blackson’s new house costs more than half a million dollars.



According to the rapper, the Ghanaian Hollywood actor who has always dreamt of purchasing a house in Ghana, has finally fulfilled his wish.



It can be recalled that Michael Blackson as part of the FixTheCountry protest on social media complained about the exorbitant price of houses in Ghana.



In series of tweets, he stated that houses in Ghana cost more than those in Atlanta.



“Houses in Ghana cost more than Atlanta, but the average income is less than what a crackhead gets on the streets,” Michael Blackson earlier wrote.



But explaining the reasons for his outburst D-Black said:

“That house is really expensive. He had always wanted to buy a house in Ghana and he has done just that. He has bought his dream house although it costs. The picture on my album cover was shot in that house. That house is more than half a million dollars and he paid cash for it.”



Narrating how they became really good friends, the Black Avenue Music CEO in the interview with ZionFelix monitored by GhanaWeb said:



“He is a very good person and a good friend as well. Asides being Ghanaian, he is very passionate about everything that happens in the country. He promotes Ghanaian stuff. I met him in Hollywood where he lives and we became friends. That was during the black lives matter protest,”



