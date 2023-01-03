Michael Blackson finally commissions his ‘free for all’ school

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 January 2023

Ghanaian-American actor, Michael Blackson, has finally commissioned his newly built school in his hometown, Agona Nsaba, in the Central Region.



Pictures of the facility which seeks to offer free education for all students have been splashed on the internet and this has stirred congratulatory messages from netizens.



Named ‘The Michael Blackson Academy’, the three-storey complex has been equipped with lots of classrooms and other amenities.



Earlier in 2020, the 49-year-old actor cut the sod for the construction of the edifice and after a period of two years, he took to social media to announce that it is finally ready.



“After 2 yrs it’s finally done and the kids in my village will get free education, free uniforms and free everything. The only thing they have to pay for is pay attention to their teachers. I couldn’t have done this without my fans, every time you bought a ticket to my show you helped a kid. Thanks to the village of Nsaba Agone where my blood line started, Thanks to my mom for following God’s plan and raising me with the fear of God.



“Thanks to Liberia, Nigeria and America for raising me and Thank God for my homeland of Ghana . This is just the beginning of what I’ve always wanted to do, help unfortunate kids around the world. January 3rd you all invited to the ribbon cutting of Michael Blackson Academy”. he wrote on Twitter in December 2022.



Checkout the post below:





LIVE UPDATES: Grand Commissioning Of Michael Blackson Academy at Agona Nsaba in the Central Region. @MichaelBlackson is an American-Ghanaian Actor/Comedian.



The Comedian built this school to help improve the quality of education for the people of Nsaba where he hails from. pic.twitter.com/3WJMLB3RGs — #GenerationalThinker (@KobbyKyei_) January 3, 2023

