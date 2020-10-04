Entertainment of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Mentor gave me fame; it did not make me rich – Andy

Odarky D’Andy

Odarky D’Andy of season one Mentor fame has disclosed that the reality show, which he emerged first runner-up of, did better his life but did not make him rich.



Speaking in an interview with DJ Advicer on the number one entertainment show ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ which airs on Happy 98.9 FM, he stated that Mentor gave him the exposure he needed, he got to perform at huge shows, got signed on a record label and a lot more however, he never became a rich man and he still isn’t one.



He said, “I don’t know your definition of a rich man but as for money in the pocket, I don’t see that to be riches. My life did change and I grew. I won’t say otherwise and be unappreciative of my fans and promoters. God has also done something because when I hadn’t gone for Mentor, I was just a barber in my shop doing my own thing but I wasn’t exactly rich”.



Andy acknowledged that joining Mentor was worth it because it gave him fame with his song ‘Sweetie’ so much that he was caught up performing at shows and did not get to promote the other songs on his album.



Further on why he has been MIA from the music industry for years now, Odarky explained that with music, it is important to have the right people to help with the putting together and promotion of songs but he hasn’t had that team, hence his disappearance from the scene.



He added that, “The first contract that I signed was a ten-year deal and it ended four years ago so I am now picking up things so I can put out some more music”.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.