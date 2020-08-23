Men chase Stephanie Benson's daughters after she shared a beautiful photo of her family

Entertainment of Sunday, 23 August 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Some social media users appear to have been mesmerised by the beauty of the daughters of Stephanie Benson as they have shown interest in them.
The musician, known for sharing risque footages of herself, on Saturday decided to flaunt her family on social media. With each clad in a white top and blue pair of jeans to match, they beemed with smiles in the epic photograph.
"I was trying to find one picture where I was actually quiet and not misbehaving. So here you are Mummy Stephanie and her little Munchkins, oh and Jon, the white guy in the PicSmiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes... He got lost going to another house, we took him in and he ended up in the picture," her caption read.
Tweeps have since been commenting on the picture that captures Stephenie Benson, her husband and children.
While some are dying to meet the daughters, initiate and activate a romantic affair with them, others wonder how Stephenie Benson, the sister of musician Akosua Ajepong, looks as young as her pretty daughters.
Check out some interesting comments below:
i dey search this one gidigidi, she talk me say she go make we date for my dream inside pic.twitter.com/0g60tCNLgt— KOFI ???? (@QuofiDee) August 22, 2020
bro.. arbeg help me search for the other sister (green arror pointing).. i no see am for ma dream yet but ah sure sey i go see am. ma eyes are on you bruh pic.twitter.com/eHBK3eyKK2— Soglu Nuokpem Eric ???????????????? (@AirRik_Nuokpem) August 23, 2020
Herhh your daughters de3 like ibi Nigerian movie.. No be small egg of life boys go go search for evil forest inside— Fhella (@Fhella4) August 22, 2020
Mad beauty..... Tueh????????????
The way you combine everything you do and do it effortlessly and seamlessly still amazes me. @StephanieBLive you need to write your book and tell us all how you do it. The way you have handled ageing so well, motherhood, music. Sweetheart do this generation this great honor.????— Diego_Amingo (@DanBoadiAmeyaw) August 22, 2020
Are any of your daughter's single??— Delase (@Delase15) August 22, 2020
Asking for a friend ????
Ei chaaaaaaa... your daughters yi di3r.. eish pic.twitter.com/H4yYOP36CJ— H33--nry™ (@BrownDuffour) August 22, 2020
What a wow! Abeg take one of your daughters hook me.— do_U_mind? (@PkHoody) August 22, 2020
Can any one point out the "mum" in this picture?????— Abi_swagg (@swagg_abi) August 22, 2020
I love you @StephanieBLive beautiful family
I would be glad if you could give me one of your daughters to marry mum— PERMOR ABRAHAM (@Permor199) August 22, 2020
Pretty family you've got there— BLOODLINE (@mrwise_sailor) August 22, 2020
Infact I'm jealous ????????????
Beautiful family pic.twitter.com/KDPVdTD9hL— Queen Mhaya ???????????????????????? (@ClaraMhaya) August 22, 2020
Beautiful pic. Beautiful family. Much love— Nosisa Mazibuko Doe???????????????? (@NosisaDoe) August 22, 2020
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.