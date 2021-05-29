Men bother me with sex and nude pictures - Masseuse

LifeStyle of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Source: Svtv Africa, Contributor

Professional masseuse and beautician, Akua Antwiwaa Sikansuo has stated that she is losing interest in being a masseuse because some male clients demand for sex or send nude photos to her.



Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Akua indicated that it is difficult to continue the working relationship when male clients because of the sexual harassments.



According to her, they had a little problem with their massage beds at the office. As a result, they have to begin home service.



"I went to a client's house for a massage and after he paid me twice the cost. I thought he liked my service."



"He started a conversation on a relationship, whether I was married or not. Also what penis size I preferred. So he took my contact and began sending nude photos of his penis,” she revealed.



Miss Sikansuo further disclosed that she has had to deal with a lot as a masseuse, even flatulence.



”Another client also kept farting. He says he felt tickled so he kept farting till I finished,” Akua said amid laughter.



Kindly watch the full interview below.



