Men are the reason why I don't win awards - Yemi Alade cries out

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer cum activist, Yemi Alade, has opened up on why she doesn't win awards in her country.



Speaking in a recent interview, she said her failure to condone sexual advances from 'male industry gatekeepers' crippled her chances of winning awards.



She stressed that she made a promise at the beginning of her career not to engage in sexual acts for favours.



Yemi said: “There was a time in the industry when everyone wanted to sleep with me, and it was like, ‘Yemi, if you don’t do this, you won’t have that. Today, men are the reason I don’t win awards in Nigeria.”



“Going down with men was like a bridge I had to cross to get on some platforms, get some deals, and even awards. When I made my decision never to engage in sexual activities for gains, lots of opportunities were automatically blocked for me.”



Yemi Alade, however, remains confused after being consistently ignored by award shows despite being one of the most relevant African female musicians.