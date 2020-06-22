Meet the fathers of your favourite Ghanaian celebrities

Entertainment of Monday, 22 June 2020
Source: pulse.com.gh
Father’s day was celebrated yesterday across the globe and some of our favourite Ghanaian celebrities seized the opportunity to show off their proud daddies.
As such, fans have been served with the moments to see the great fathers of Sarkodie, Joe Mettle, Boduong, Joe Mettle and among others who celebrated their father’s yesterday.
See the list below of the fathers of your favourite Ghanaian celebrities and what their children had to say about them.
1. Sarkodie celebrates his father and introduces his newborn son to the world.
#FathersDay Augustine Owusu Addo > Michael Owusu Addo > the “King” Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr aka “MJ” ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/mxD5l2mPLl— Sarkodie (@sarkodie) June 21, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Happy Father’s Day to the best dad .i love you .Dad you mean the world to me .As the years pass by ,I realize more and more just how lucky I am to have a wonderful dad like you .As you get older ,I want you to know that I am here for you , through thick and thin .I love you ????daddies girl????my heart beat ????my life ????my joy ????I love you soo soo much ????I will do anything to see you happy ????Edward boduong ,I love you
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.