Music of Friday, 27 November 2020

Source: Boga Ali Hashim, Contributor

Meet the adorable mother of gospel singer Rhoda Offei

Gospel musician Rhoda Offei and mother

Popular and sensational Takoradi based gospel musician, Rhoda Offei, has taken to social media to celebrate her mother.



The Gospel Diva who is well known for her amazing and soul touching songs is one of the best and finest ministers on the gospel scene.



Rhoda Offei took to her social media platforms to share a stunningly gorgeous picture of herself with her mother with the caption "I am glad I have got my mom to stand beside me to raise me up to a successful position. No one can replace you my sweet mom. I love you!"



Meanwhile, the singer who recently released a new song titled 'nana' is poised to drop yet another masterpiece tagged 'may3 kasa'.



