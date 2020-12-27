Music of Sunday, 27 December 2020

Meet musician Drupz

Henry Benard Moses with stage name as Drupz

Henry Benard Moses with stage name as Drupz, a.k.a 'Sekunde Abrantie' is a recording artist who hails from Sekondi, the Western Region of Ghana.



In the year 2016, Drupz began his musical journey and exploration to develop his unique style.



With the influence in the variety of music he adapted during his childhood days, Drupz developed his own style of making music the talent plus way; always standing out as people get amazed learning his nationality and basic root.



Fast forward after his “Rockstar'' hit single video which was shot by Odartey Mango got nominated among the likes of Boss wear's “sharpen your focus" shot by Georgia Trubuiani, Roman Collins's “She" shot by Mattew Palmar in the sixth edition fashion film festival Istanbul 2020 in Turkey; Drupz on December 4th, 2020, released his debut EP dubbed, ‘Rendezvous EP’. It features a Jamaican/UK vocalist, ‘Summer Pearl’ on the song titled ‘Ghetto Love’.



The whole project was produced by 100ways and Cyrus Jaybel. Mixed & mastered by Kay Nie.



Drupz skims through the art of love that portrays shades of emotions with his heavenly vocals bringing to life this amazing body of work he classifies as a “Worldwide” genre.



The artwork was created by Kofi Fridays, shot by Turkson Photography & designed by Odartey Mango.

