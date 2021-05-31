Meet gospel musician Kwame Nyametsiase

Entertainment of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro, Contributor

Stephen Eshun Nyametsiase, known in the music space as Kwame Nyametsiase is a recording and performing gospel musician who hails from Axim in the Western Region of Ghana.



Kwame Nyametsiase fell in love with gospel music at a very tender age which saw him become a praises and worship leader during his secondary school days at Tarkwa Senior High School. He later became the music director of Crazy for Christ at Pentecost University between the year 2011 and 2014.



Kwame Nyametsiase recorded his first official song in 2002, however, he took a break to understudy the showbiz industry and also fully prepare for the lifelong profession.



In 2015, Kwame Nyametsiase release a 21-song medley album titled 'Praise God' which did very well across most churches in Ghana.



The singer who sings to impact nations with his spirit-filled songs wants his songs to reach every corner of the world and impact as many that the spirit desires.



Kwame Nyametsiase enjoys playing the piano in his leisure time and also believes that with God, all things are possible.