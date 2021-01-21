Movies of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Meet Yaw Boamah Jnr, the brain behind the trending ‘Dead Inside’ movie

play videoYaw Boamah Jnr, Ghanaian, filmmaker, screen writer and photographer

As the nation continues to churn out talents, one of the major areas that has been short on professionals is the movie production.



Yaw Boamah Jnr, known in the show business as YBJ, is a young Ghanaian, filmmaker, screen writer, editor and a photographer from Bogoso, a town in the western region



The young videographer was inspired to become a director by the works of Hollywood Director, James Cameron and Xbills Ebenezer. YBJ has been described by many as the future of movie directing in Ghana, had his start as a director at 15 while overseeing stage plays in his school and church.



YB Jnr. first gained recognition in the Industry with "Odo" by Naf Kassi in 2019, then later followed it up his first short movie tag "Pray For Me" and "Life Remembered", which was well received by the public.



His current movie which is currently trending across the continent in less than 2 weeks of release, is the "DEAD INSIDE".



"Dead Inside", is a short film that talks about Love and Depression. The movie shows a young lady who was battling with a pregnancy issue with her boyfriend who also claims the lady does not deserve to be the mother of his children. She is torn between "suicide and abortion".



Yaw Boamah Jnr is also the founder of Empire Media Group



