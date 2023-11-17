Meet Nelie, the brave woman who married three men

Entertainment of Friday, 17 November 2023

Social media has received with shock, the news of a young woman who has three husbands and resides with them under the same roof.



Nelie, who has currently been trending online, has shared reasons for taking such a bold step, an act, many have either condemned or embraced.



Polyandry, isn’t a popular culture often practiced by women in Africa.



However, Nelie, a middle-aged Tanzanian, has set a new record and this has intrigued many and stirred discussions on social media.



In a viral documentary shared by KofiTV, Nelie gave netizens a peep into how she manages her home, among others.



Admitting that she has indeed pulled off a bold act, she said it all started when she married her first husband’s brother and later added another man to the list.



Nelie, the breadwinner of the home has stopped all her husbands from working and furnishes them with all their needs.



She has purchased a car for each of them.



“I am the world record holder for a woman in this area with three husbands. I have lived with these three men as my husband for three years. I married my first husband’s brother and later married another man in addition,” she stated in the documentary.



“All the men are not working and I take care of them. I have bought three cars, one for each of them. We have managed to cohabit peacefully to the extent that people even thought we were siblings,” the subtitles mixed with Kofi TV’s commentary read.



She has also drawn a timetable where each of the men takes turns for their love-making session and according to her, there are often times when they all come together and have a good time.



Watch the video below:







