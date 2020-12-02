Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Meet Naf Kassi, the new face of highlife music from Western Region

Nafisatu Kassim is better known by her stage name Naf Kassi

Nafisatu Kassim, better known by her stage name Naf Kassi, is a sensational Ghanaian Highlife artiste, singer and songwriter from the Western Region of Ghana.



Naf Kassi started her music career professionally in early 2019 and still counting. With just a year in the industry, she has managed to win the hearts and attention of many Ghanaians with her unique voice and writing skills.



She released her official debut single titled “Mane Me” of which she featured her younger brother (Rocky Best) and later gained recognition following the release of her 2nd single “ODO”, which features T.Vii formally of a music group (ABCD), then came her last single in the year (2019) dubbed “Me Mbo Tuo” which received many endorsements from some top industrial players in the country.



Naf Kassi who was born on the 13th of July 1993 at Bogoso in the western region, grew up in Accra, Kumasi and attended Dompoase Senior High School in kumasi after completing Junior high school in Accra.



She has Won 3 awards so far in her career and has also been nominated in many award events–including the just ended Emerging Music Awards, Wassaman Entertainment & Business Awards, Western Music Awards and the Western Showbiz Awards.



Naf Kassi won the Best Female Artist Of the Year at the 2020 Western Music Awards with her popular single, "Me Mbo Tuo", and has, six (6) singles to her credit in less than two years in the industry



In an era where most Ghanaian female musicians are into Gospel and Afrobeat genres, adopting the Highlife genre makes Naf Kassi the bravest female artiste currently.



Like the late legendary female Highlife musician, Ewurama Badu who was hugely known for her stage performance and hit songs, Naf Kassi, a gifted and talented Highlife musician is bent on breaking through the music industry which is largely dominated by males with few females to fight for a place in the industry.



Undoubtedly, the late “Medofo Ada Me” crooner who happens to be the greatest Ghanaian female Highlife singer can now rest in perfect peace since Naf Kassi is on the verge of filling her void.



Watch Naf Kassi - Me Mbo Tuo below:





