Meet Efe Grace, a worshipper with beauty

Meet the beautiful gorgeous gospel diva, Efe Grace, a worshipper and singer with exceptional classic beauty.
The daughter of Ghanaian gospel legend, Reverend Mensah Bonsu, thrills her Instagram followers with her all captivating red top and smooth black jeans, sighted by Skbeatz Records.
Efe Grace is one of the much growing contemporary gospel minstrels creating great impact in the lives of Ghanaians, and globally with her songs.
She currently has two songs, ‘King of Glory’ and ‘Lord have your way’ to her credits, which are enjoying airplay on various digital online platforms and YouTube.
In one phrase, what will you say about the beautiful gorgeous minstrel, Efe Grace?
I am the designers finest make . I am a limited generational edition . I hold a certificate in Glory , Grace and Victory . I am an undergraduate in walking with Christ , a student of of His Kingdom and a servant at His feet . I am a messenger with a message to all , repent , God loves you , you are marked for greatness , you will succeed and every difficulty is just a stepping stone if you can go to your knees and say , #LordHaveYourWay . If you can leave the battle field for God , I assure you of victory ???????????????? #TheGraceEFFECTEp #OutNow #IamEFE #GRACEEFFECTEp #iamefe #KingOfGlory #IamEFE #graceeffect #IamEfe #KingOfGlory #iamefe #iyes #newera #tehillaexperience #holyspiritexperience #legacy #yehowanemabankese #gospelmusic #ghanagospelmusic #ilovemusic #ilovegospelmusic #christianmusic #christianmusician #worshippers
