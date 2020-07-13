Meet Efe Grace, a worshipper with beauty

View this post on Instagram

I am the designers finest make . I am a limited generational edition . I hold a certificate in Glory , Grace and Victory . I am an undergraduate in walking with Christ , a student of of His Kingdom and a servant at His feet . I am a messenger with a message to all , repent , God loves you , you are marked for greatness , you will succeed and every difficulty is just a stepping stone if you can go to your knees and say , #LordHaveYourWay . If you can leave the battle field for God , I assure you of victory ???????????????? #TheGraceEFFECTEp #OutNow #IamEFE #GRACEEFFECTEp #iamefe #KingOfGlory #IamEFE #graceeffect #IamEfe #KingOfGlory #iamefe #iyes #newera #tehillaexperience #holyspiritexperience #legacy #yehowanemabankese #gospelmusic #ghanagospelmusic #ilovemusic #ilovegospelmusic #christianmusic #christianmusician #worshippers