Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: Eben Owurachy, Contributor

Meet Claudia Kesse Boateng, daughter of Kumasi millionaire, Kessben

Claudia Kesse Boateng is a lawyer and entrepreneur

Mr Stephen Boateng popularly known as Kwabena Kesse - 'Kessben' is a multi millionaire and one of the richest men in Ghana. Kessben, who started from humble beginnings now owns a number of businesses in different industries which include media, banking, travels, real estate, shipping and many more through hard work and integrity.



Though Kessben is well known in Ghana, a lot of people don't know much about his children and what they are into. All his children live a very quiet life and they try as much as possible to stay away from the media.



Now let's get to know Claudia Kesse Boateng, the beautiful daughter of Kessben, who is a Ghanaian lawyer and an entrepreneur.



Claudia is an old girl of Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Senior High School in Kumasi. She read Law at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi and was successfully called to the bar after her training at the Ghana Law School.



The pretty lawyer, who is very fashionable is not married yet and currently works in Kumasi. Though she comes from an affluent home, she is humble, respectful and very down to earth. Claudia usually spends time in United States with her family on vacations and she is seen as someone who enjoys travelling around the world.



The smart and eloquent lawyer dreams of continuing his father's legacy as a great entrepreneur and philanthropist.





