Television of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: Stephanie Birikorang, Contributor

Meet Aj Poundz, one of Ghana's fast-rising TV and radio star

Aj Poundz TV and radio personality

Matilda Adjoa Densu, popularly known as Aj Poundz was born on 9th April 1990, at Lartebiokorshie, a suburb of Accra to an Akyem Family from Osino and Kade in the Eastern Region of Ghana.



She is married to a Solar Engineer, Nana Kwadwo Adu-Boateng who happens to be her Manager.



The beautiful mother and actress is also currently the host of popular entertainment gossip show known as Konkonsa headquarters on Onua TV and also a mid-morning show host at TV3, all subsidiaries of Media General.



In 2011, she represented the Eastern Region in Tv3’s Cultural and Beauty Pageant Tv show, Ghana’s Most Beautiful.



Aj Poundz had her basic education at Great Lamptey Mills Institute and Senior High Education at Begoro Presec Senior High School after which she continued to the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI).



The gorgeous and talented screen goddess is also a product of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) where she studied Public Speaking and Communication Strategy and is currently pursuing Project Management at Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).



She was recently awarded Best Student Media Personality of the Year at the Ghana Social Media and Creative Arts Awards 2020.



Aj Poundz is also the Head of Marketing and Activations for Ghana Music Awards, USA.



She has over the years managed to maintain a good reputation in Ghana's entertainment industry through hard work.



Her versatility has earned her more love from the public, putting her shows among the most watched in the country.