Entertainment of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: Mystic Owusu, Contributor

Meekmill arrives in Ghana next month

Robert Rihmeek Williams, known professionally as Meek Mill, is an American musician

Robert Rihmeek Williams, known professionally as Meek Mill, is an American rapper, songwriter, and activist.



Born and raised in Philadelphia, he embarked on his music career as a battle rapper and later formed a short-lived rap group, The Bloodhoundz.



The Philly hip-hop artiste recently sparked a rumour that he's coming to Ghana because he is tired of leaving the American.



Recently, in an Instagram post seen by our team, the rapper hinted that he will be in Ghana the next. Which is January.



Towards his preparation to visit the country, Meekmill is also looking to buy a new home here.



Furthermore, Ghanaians were very excited upon hearing that American's best HipHop rapper Meekmill will be in the country next month.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.