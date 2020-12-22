Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Medikal to sign new artistes in 2021

Ghanaian rapper Medikal

Ghanaian rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has revealed his plans to sign new artistes in 2021.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the ‘La Hustle’ composer divulged he will sign two artistes in the year ahead.



He specified that these two artistes will be a male and a female.



Medikal was hopeful the signing of these artistes will help as they are ready to give back to back hit songs.



He wrote on Twitter: “Next year I’m signing 2 artistes! A male and a female! We go scatter back to back.”



The AMG Beyond Kontrol rapper has been very active in the Ghanaian music scene this year despite the outbreak of the Coronavirus.



If he is envisaging back to back hit songs with his new signees, he probably knows what he is talking about.



Next year I’m signing 2 artistes ! A male and a female ! We go scatter back to back ???? — EL CHAIRMANO (@AmgMedikal) December 21, 2020

