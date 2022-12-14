Medikal to release song about Elon Musk, Twitter suspension Thurs Dec 15

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has confirmed that he has a song about Twitter’s billionaire owner Elon Musk.



Medikal was on CTV’s Class Showbiz hosted by Sammy Flex on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.



He first announced that his 'Planning and Plotting' extended play (EP) will be out "next year. I'm dropping a 10-track EP."



He added he has a about Elon Musk which will be out on Thursday, December 15, 2022.



"It's not a diss song. It's very calm," he said half-seriously, and joked that: "He's [Elon Musk] my good [friend]. He's just jealous of me." He had his fellows on the programme in stitches.



On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Medikal fell foul of Elon Musk's new Twitter rule which permanently suspends users who do not indicate they are a parodying when they use another person's name and picture on their account IDs.



Before the suspension of Medikal's verified (blue tick) account, it is reported he had changed his name to 'Mr President' even though he maintained the handle @AmgMedikal.



He also tweeted a picture of Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with the hashtag #NewProfilePic on top as caption.



Saturday, 17 December, 2022, at Greens Lounge, Community 9-Tema, the rapper is hosting fans for his a show and on Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25, he is with Shatta Wale for their joint Accra Sports Stadium concert.