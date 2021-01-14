Music of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Medikal to hold dinner for fans by end of January

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong popularly known as Medikal has put plans in motion to organize a dinner for his thousands of fans by the end of January.



The “La Hustle” hitmaker is well known to be very appreciative of his fans both on and off social media.



Although he has a period in mind to hold the dinner, the rapper is still not certain on which day to hold the dinner as he is torn between the 29th and 31st of January.



To clear the confusion and make the decision easier for him, the rapper took to Twitter to announce to his 261,000 followers to help him make a choice between the two days for the event.



Depending on the date his fanbase, the “Meditants” will choose, they will be blessed with a well-planned dinner which will be attended by the AMG rapper himself.





Dinner with MDK 29th or 31st of this month ? Meditants abeg help me pick a date — EL CHAIRMANO (@AmgMedikal) January 14, 2021